The Best Vinyl Releases Of June 2025

Anybody who thought the vinyl resurgence was just a fad was mistaken: The industry has experienced a legitimate revival. As a result, music fans are interested in physical media in ways they may not have if the decades-old medium hasn’t made a comeback. That doesn’t mean everybody is listening to just their parents’ old music, though. That’s part of it, sure, thanks to rereleases that present classic albums in new ways. A vital part of the renewed vinyl wave, though, is new projects being released as records, of which there are plenty. Whatever you might be into, each month brings a new slew of vinyl releases that has something for everybody. Some stand out above the rest, naturally, so check out some of our favorite vinyl releases of June below.

My Chemical Romance — Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition) “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” and “Helena” were huge breakout singles for MCR, and they both come from Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. The project turns 21 this year and the band is celebrating with a new deluxe edition that comes with bonus live versions, all available on multiple vinyl variations. Get it here. The B-52s — The Warner And Reprise Years There’s not really another band quite like The B-52s, and their discography is a must-have for any vinyl collection. This new set is the perfect entry point, as it includes their first six albums, all of their original run from 1979 to 1992, all of which have been newly remastered for this special release. Get it here.

Elliott Smith — Figure 8 3LP Deluxe Edition Figure 8 has became an iconic part of the late Elliott Smith’s legacy, and this vinyl pressing might be the best-ever version of it. It’s a vinyl version of a deluxe edition that was previously digital-only, and it includes every B-side and previously released solo acoustic and alternate version, not to mention three perfect white/red/black LPs. Get it here. Robin Trower — For Earth Below (50th Anniversary Edition) It’s been 50 years since For Earth Below, Robin Trower Band’s first top-5 album in the US, was released. The group is commemmorating the occasion with a new deluxe edition, which is newly remastered and comes with fresh liner notes, including an interview with Trower himself. Get it here.

Metallica — Load (Remastered) Load was a major pivot for Metallica, a shift that paid off as it was another No. 1 album for the group. Now the project has been freshly remastered, but not just that, as included in this massive new set are previously unreleased demos, rough mixes, and plenty more. Get it here. Kodak Black — The Collection Times have been tough for vinyl-collecting Kodak fans, as the rapper doesn’t have a rich history with the medium. Thanks to The Collection, though, a number of his hits are available on vinyl for the first time via this release, which features everything from “Roll In Peace” to “Codeine Dreaming.” Get it here.

Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna (Reissue) and Wilco’s A.M. (Reissue) The Rhino High Fidelity reissues series pulls the best from Warner’s esteemed catalog, and the latest albums to get this special treatment are Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna and Wilco’s A.M. They’re both limited to 5,000 numbered copies, have been newly mastered, and come with fresh liner notes. Get it here. Stone Temple Pilots — Tiny Music… Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop (Reissue) Tiny Music is a key part of Stone Temple Pilots’ prosperous ’90s run, and now it’s gotten perhaps its best vinyl pressing ever. Here, it’s available in audiophile sound for the first time, sourced from the original analogue tapes, making this the release for both STP obsessives and those looking to get into the album for the first time. Get it here.

Clueless Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Clueless is an enduring time capsule of its era, and so too is its soundtrack. The OST, featuring everybody from Radiohead to Beastie Boys to Coolio, is available in a new vinyl pressing, in either classic black or a perfectly on-brand pink. Celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary by adding this great album to your collection. Get it here. Jaws (Music From The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Reissue) Is there a more iconic movie soundtrack moment than the repeated “dun-dun” from Jaws? It’d certainly be hard to pick one, but either way, John Williams’ legendary score is available now in two fantastic vinyl editions, one that looks like blood in water and another that’s actually filled with liquid. Get it here.