Big Thief Preview Their Upcoming Album With The Serene Single ‘Change’

Big Thief revealed in a recent Mojo interview that their next album is set to be a 20-track double album. The album is set for 2022, but today, they’ve shared a sample of it, “Change.” Adrianne Lenker described some of the band’s upcoming music as “raw and no fat, just songs, and acoustic,” and “Change” fits that bill, as it’s not too far off from the sound of Lenker’s 2020 solo album Songs.

In that Mojo interview, Lenker also noted, “I’ve noticed that a lot of this record is more uplifting and hopeful. Which is funny, given the times we’re in. And there’s more acceptance, of the self and of the whole paradigm we’re in. The mysteries of humanity and how it’s all unfolding. I’ll probably be writing about that until I die!”

Listen to “Change” above. Big Thief also just announced a run of 2022 tour dates, so find those below.

