Big Thief’s Next Album Is Reportedly A 20-Track Double LP Set For 2022

Time and time again, indie stars Big Thief prove they are more than seasoned songwriters. After dropping two back-to-back albums in 2019, Big Thief are now set to return in 2022 with a massive, 20-track double album.

The band made the announcement in a recent print interview with Mojo Magazine, which was captured by a Reddit user, revealing how the majority of the songs were written in July of 2020 during a blistering hot two-week quarantine songwriting session in Vermont. Vocalist Adrianna Lenker said the band were feverish when it came to making new music. “We accumulated so many songs that we loved, maybe about 50,” Lenker said. “20 could be whittled down to 12, but not 50.”

Lenker continued that the songs can be described as “bombastic and wild, and hi-fi.” She said some song are “more serene, internal and reflective” while others are “raw and no fat, just songs, and acoustic.” “I’ve noticed that a lot of this record is more uplifting and hopeful,” she continued. “Which is funny, given the times we’re in. And there’s more acceptance, of the self and of the whole paradigm we’re in. The mysteries of humanity and how it’s all unfolding. I’ll probably be writing about that until I die!”

The album announcement arrives after Big Thief shared a handful of new tracks in recent months, including the songs “Certainty,” “Little Things,” and “Sparrow.” They also just finished up a month-long North American tour, which kicked off in early September.