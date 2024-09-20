Justin Vernon, aka Bon Iver, began teasing something new earlier this month, leading many of his fans to speculate he might have a new album on the way after five years, and just a couple of days ago, he announced a new single, “SPEYSIDE” (stylized as “S P E Y S I D E”). Featuring Vernon singing and playing guitar, regular collaborator Rob Moose playing viola, and production from Vernon and Jim-E Stack, “SPEYSIDE” arrived with a black-and-white music video, in which Vernon sits in a recording space barefoot strumming his guitar.

The new single was also accompanied by some news that should be exciting for fans: Vernon’s releasing a new collection of music, his first since 2019’s i,i. It’s called Sable, and it’ll consist of a three-song EP releasing via Jagjaguwar on October 18. According to a press release, it was recorded “at April Base in Wisconsin, but conceived in places like Key West and the Isles of Minneapolis.” The stripped-down arrangements will focus on Vernon’s vocal and guitar, with lyrics grappling with “projections of guilt, anguish and turmoil,” as well as what it means to be Bon Iver, which Vernon describes as “playing a part.” However, after getting himself together and thinking “thinking increasingly about the process of healing” in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdowns, Vernon’s clearly ready to get back to business.

You can watch Bon Iver’s “SPEYSIDE” video above.

Sable is due on 10/18 via Jagjaguwar. You can find more information here.