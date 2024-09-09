Is Bon Iver Releasing A New Album?

Bon Iver hasn’t released an album since 2019’s i,i. Which isn’t to say that founder Justin Vernon hasn’t been busy. He’s collaborated with everyone from Taylor Swift to Travis Scott to Zach Bryan, and he and The National’s Aaron Dessner put out How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last? as Big Red Machine in 2021. But it appears Bon Iver is about to return in a big way.

On Monday, Bon Iver’s social channels shared a black and white video of Vernon appearing behind a clapperboard. There’s no dialogue, but there is a link to the band’s website. It’s unclear if what’s being teased is a song or an album or something else, but you can pre-save whatever it is here.

Vernon rarely gives interviews these days, but in 2020, Dessner told Pitchfork how his collaboration with Swift, Folklore standout “Exile,” came together. “I sent him the song and he was really into it. He tweaked some parts and added parts as well — the bridge where he says, ‘Step right out.’ The end, too, and his choral parts,” he said. “It was fun because Justin and I work on a lot of stuff together, so it was very easy and natural. At some point I felt like a superfan, hearing two of my favorite singers.” Tim Walz’s kid probably liked it, too.