Earlier this month, Brandi Carlile released her seventh album, In These Silent Days. It’s a body of work that the singer created during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. More than a year removed from that time, Carlile brought her talents to Saturday Night Live. During her appearance on the late-night show, she performed “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time” from her new album. This moment on SNL for Carlile was a long-awaited one as it comes nearly two decades into her career.

In These Silent Days is the follow-up to Carlile’s 2018 album, By The Way, I Forgive You. Prior to releasing her seventh full-length release, Carlile shared her feeling about the album once it was complete.

“Never before have the twins [Elton John and Joni Mitchell] and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude,” she said. “I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage.”

In total, In These Silent Days comes complete with ten songs and a single guest feature from Lucius who appears on “You And Me On The Rock.”

You can watch Carlile perform “Broken Horses” and “Right On Time” above.

In These Silent Days is out now via Low Country Sound/Elektra. Get it here.