Over the weekend, Brandi Carlile brought up the surviving members of Soundgarden — Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd, and Matt Cameron — to perform with her at the Gorge Amphitheatre in the group’s home state of Washington. During the set, they performed the Soundgarden classic “Black Hole Sun” and the fan-favorite “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.”

This isn’t the first time Carlile has teamed up with Soundgarden to pay tribute to the grunge leaders. Last year, the group re-recorded both tracks at Seattle’s London Bridge Studio for a Record Store Day 12-inch. Back in April, Carlile talked to the Seattle Times about collaborating with Soundgarden for Record Store Day, saying, “We’re big Easy Street people and we’re big on all the indie record stores here. It’s one of those things that make us feel most proud to be from where we’re from. If you trigger it, man, we can get some big chest-pumping Seattle pride, and that Record Store Day Ambassador, it triggered it.”

In 2019, Carlile also performed at a giant Los Angeles Chris Cornell tribute concert, where she sang Audioslave’s “Like a Stone” and joined Chris Stapleton to duet Temple Of The Dog’s “Hunger Strike.” “I was getting to sing Chris’ songs in the original keys,” Carlile added to the Times. “It was still hard for me to sing, and I’m a woman. That’s how miraculous of a singer Chris Cornell was.”

Watch the fan-shot video above.

