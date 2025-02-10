It’s been a while since Oklahoma indie favorites Broncho released 2018’s Bad Behavior, their most recent album. Now, the drought it about to be over: Today (February 10), the group announced Natural Pleasure, the fifth album and first in six years.

It arrives on April 25, and today, they’ve shared two new songs. The group’s Ryan Lindsey notes “Imagination” “was written in the early hours of a pandemic morning in my garage,” adding, “I imagine the whole neighborhood might have heard me writing that one.” He also says of “Funny,” “Although none of our songs are written about any one subject, ‘Funny’ is loosely based on my ability to steal my girlfriend’s jokes.”

The album was recorded primarily at Blackwatch Studios in Norman, Oklahoma. A press release notes of the LP, “Listening to Natural Pleasure is a sensory journey — a plunge into a dimension where reality blurs into something more fluid and profound. With this record, Broncho reaffirms their status as indie rock stalwarts, delivering a masterpiece that’s alive, unpredictable, and deeply human.”

Listen to “Funny” and “Imagination” above. Below, find the Natural Pleasure album art and tracklist.