’80s star Bruce Hornsby has proved himself as an avid participant in the current indie-rock scene. In 2019, he gathered Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, guitarist Blake Mills, British folk trio The Staves, and musician-producer Brad Cook for his album Absolute Zero.

Today, Hornsby furthers his indie-rock involvement with the release of his new album ‘Flicted, which includes a feature from Danielle Haim on the swift song “Days Ahead.” The track moves forward with optimism as they take turns singing, “There will be days ahead / I’m pretty sure / Brightening lighter rays / In this world.” The sound is vibrant and airy, and their vocals are ethereal, especially when coming together to create a harmony.

The group Haim released one of the most beloved albums of 2020 with Women In Music Pt. III. It watched them find power in their vulnerability, which they were open about on Twitter: “For my sisters and I, there have been times in our lives where we have felt like we are stuck in a dark hole,” Danielle wrote on Twitter. “Every time I’ve been depressed — it takes me accepting that I need help to start to get out of it.”

Listen to Hornsby’s new collaboration with Danielle on “Days Ahead” above.