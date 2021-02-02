Alicia Bognanno, who performs music under the moniker Bully, has been open about her struggles with mental health in the past. In order to foster an open conversation about the importance of suicide awareness, Bognanno joined Sounds Of Saving to cover one of her favorite songs and discuss her experience being diagnosed with bipolar 2 disorder.

Ahead of performing a rollicking rendition of PJ Harvey’s 1992 track “Dry,” Bognanno talked her own mental health diagnosis:

“Everyone’s brains work differently. Sometimes people’s brains need help in other places and sometimes medication can help with that and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. So to realize that this isn’t totally me, this is just a small part of me. A lot of musicians, like myself, are sober and dealing with mental health. I think it’s 85 percent of artists, or something, struggle with mental health. I have a link on my fridge for a suicide prevention hotline because you never know when people are going to need that. And people aren’t really vocal about it, so that should be readily available at all times.”

Speaking about the performance, Sounds of Saving said they are “thrilled to work with Bully on this, as Alicia is not only a great artist covering a classic PJ Harvey song but has been refreshingly candid and down to earth about her experience of living with Bipolar 2 disorder. While mental health conversations can often be vague and cliché, Alicia shares her story in such a real way that it makes us all feel more comfortable being open about our experience and how we manage it.”

Listen to Bognanno cover of PJ Harvey’s “Dry” above.