It’s been over a year since Car Seat Headrest vocalist Will Toledo appeared in an apocalyptic gas mask and bunny ears to usher in the era of their Making A Door Less Open album. The band previously teased that they planned on commemorating the one-year anniversary of the LP with “a special little something” that was decidedly “not an NFT.” Now, they’ve returned with two new EPs.

Car Seat Headrest decided to pay homage to four musicians who impacted the band’s sound with a covers EP titled MADLO: Influences. The effort features songs by David Bowie, The Who, Nine Inch Nails, and Kate Bush, all recorded and sang by Toledo and the band.

The second project released to commemorate Making A Door Less Open is a remix EP. The group tapped artists like Scuba and 1 Trait Danger, the latter of which is actually the electronic side project of Toledo and drummer Andrew Katz, to give new life to a handful of Making A Door Less Open songs.

Check out the MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Golden Years (David Bowie cover)”

2. “Substitute (The Who cover)”

3. “March Of The Pigs (Nine Inch Nails cover)”

4. “Running Up That Hill (Kate Bush cover)”

1. “Martin (Superorganism Remix)”

2. “Martin (1 Trait Danger Remix)”

3. “Weightlifters (Scuba Remix)”

4. “Deadlines (Yeule Remix)”

5. “Life Worth Missing (Dntel Remix)”

MADLO: Remixes and MADLO: Influences are out now via Matador. Get them here.