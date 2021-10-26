Now that Car Seat Headrest and Bob Saget are done feuding, the band has time to go on tour, and that’s just what they’re gearing up to do: Today, they announced a run of spring tour dates for North America in 2022. Furthermore, they’ll be joined by Bartees Strange on all but a handful of them.
The band wrote in a statement, “YOU are formally invited to a venue near you, to partake in THE CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss. We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spotlit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind & into the ever-changing shared world of the theatre. We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind), and invite you to accoutre yourself in whatever further costumery you please. Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine, or a negative test, will be required. At some venues, only proof of vaccine will be accepted. Check your local venue to receive details.”
tickets on sale soon https://t.co/hHMgPHWauj pic.twitter.com/iBvyyhLhj2
— car seat headrest (@carseatheadrest) October 26, 2021
On top of that, Car Seat Headrest will be releasing a limited edition, tour-only CD, The MADLO EPs, a compilation of the band’s digital-only releases MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes.
Check out the full list of dates below.
03/16/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #
03/17/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #
03/18/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #
03/20/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #
03/22/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #
03/25/2022 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #
03/26/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues #
03/27/2022 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre #
03/29/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
03/30/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
04/01/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #
04/02/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem #
04/04/2022 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #
04/05/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #
04/07/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #
04/08/2022 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate #
04/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #
04/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #
04/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater
04/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #
04/24/2022 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #
04/26/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #
04/27/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
04/29/2022 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/30/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
05/01/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #
05/05/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #
05/06/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #
05/07/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #
05/08/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC #
05/10/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #
05/11/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #
05/20/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %
# with Bartees Strange
% with Floral Tattoo