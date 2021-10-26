Now that Car Seat Headrest and Bob Saget are done feuding, the band has time to go on tour, and that’s just what they’re gearing up to do: Today, they announced a run of spring tour dates for North America in 2022. Furthermore, they’ll be joined by Bartees Strange on all but a handful of them.

The band wrote in a statement, “YOU are formally invited to a venue near you, to partake in THE CAR SEAT HEADREST MASQUERADE TOUR for a night of music, dancing, and identity loss. We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spotlit stage once more. For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind & into the ever-changing shared world of the theatre. We ask that you wear a mask (you know which kind), and invite you to accoutre yourself in whatever further costumery you please. Proof of COVID-19 Vaccine, or a negative test, will be required. At some venues, only proof of vaccine will be accepted. Check your local venue to receive details.”

On top of that, Car Seat Headrest will be releasing a limited edition, tour-only CD, The MADLO EPs, a compilation of the band’s digital-only releases MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes.

Check out the full list of dates below.

03/16/2022 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

03/17/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

03/18/2022 — Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

03/20/2022 — Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

03/22/2022 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

03/25/2022 — North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

03/26/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

03/27/2022 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

03/29/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

03/30/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

04/01/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

04/02/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem #

04/04/2022 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

04/05/2022 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

04/07/2022 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

04/08/2022 — Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

04/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

04/10/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

04/22/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

04/23/2022 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

04/24/2022 — Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

04/26/2022 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

04/27/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/29/2022 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/30/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

05/01/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

05/05/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

05/06/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

05/07/2022 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

05/08/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC #

05/10/2022 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

05/11/2022 — Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

05/20/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# with Bartees Strange

% with Floral Tattoo