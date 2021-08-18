Despite the clear and very obvious risks that surround COVID as it continues to spread throughout the country, there are a number of notable individuals who have taken a stance against masks. One of them is Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Last month, he used an executive order to ban the use of mask mandates across the state. An appeals court later issued a temporary restraining order that stopped Abbott from continuing the ban. And now Carrie Underwood is against them, too.

ALL RIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT

WHERE ARE YOU?

LOOK AT ALL THE KIDS

WHO ARE IN I.C.U. pic.twitter.com/XcoOoSQPnk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 17, 2021

A fan of the country singer noticed that Underwood liked a tweet that displayed a clip of Matt Walsh, a prominent right-wing leader, speaking to the Nashville School Board. The video shows Walsh talking about “the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children.” People were shocked at Underwood’s decision to like the post, and they did not hold back with their reactions. The interaction ushered a laundry list of responses from people on social media, with some making puns out her song titles and others referencing her time on American Idol in their posts.

You can scroll through it all in the tweets below and check out the tweet that started it above.

ALL RIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT

WHERE ARE YOU?

LOOK AT ALL THE KIDS

WHO ARE IN I.C.U. pic.twitter.com/XcoOoSQPnk — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 17, 2021

Maybe next time she'll think… before she tweets. https://t.co/7htOPFIlyX — Travon Free (@Travon) August 17, 2021

The gays on they way to dig their keys into the side of Carrie Underwood little souped up 4 wheel drive! Smh pic.twitter.com/5crzrAmkFw — ✨ (@heyjaeee) August 17, 2021

carrie underwood being an anti-vaxxer pic.twitter.com/JETOgGmBGX — d (@notkingdeficit) August 17, 2021

carrie underwood liking an anti mask tweet might be my 13th reason pic.twitter.com/5xUGZjMtca — matt (@mattxiv) August 17, 2021

Carrie Underwood being Anti Vaxx….anyways we still stan Kelly Clarkson forever the best winner of American Idol. pic.twitter.com/se9SZtBmy1 — jonny bravo 🙇🏽‍♂️ (@idgajon) August 17, 2021

I’m going to say something that is going to be hard for some of you to hear. Yes Carrie Underwood is absolutely conservative. So are a lot of stars you love. Get over it. — Alex Clark 🌴🌟🇺🇸💖 (@yoalexrapz) August 17, 2021

I would just like to mention that I wrote this Carrie Underwood joke back in 2013, for 2021. https://t.co/OaIxZGEVs4 — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 17, 2021

Carrie Underwood being a God-over-Science person is the least surprising thing I’ve heard today. Delta take the wheel… — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) August 17, 2021

Just saw the Carrie Underwood news. Please respect my privacy at this time. — Quizás: Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) August 17, 2021

So Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker? Jesus take the wheel indeed 😷 pic.twitter.com/6x2OQTVCdP — David B. (@DPB0101) August 17, 2021