Cass McCombs released his well-received new album Interior Live Oak earlier this year, and soon, he’ll embark on a new set of tour dates in support of the project, as he announced today.

The new shows, dubbed Interior Live Oak Live, run from next February to April, and they include a North American stretch in March and April.

McCombs also shared a new video for “Missionary Bell” today. Director Andy Madeleine explains how the video came to be, saying:

​​”When we were coming up with ideas for this video, we kept thinking about the question that the lyrics asks, ‘What else is as heavy as a missionary bell?’ So we made a long list: A washing machine.

A hippopotamus.

A tank.

A cement trunk.

A wet mattress.

A blue whale’s tongue.

A pizza oven, and so on… Next, we consulted Google on what were the world’s heaviest monastery bells. […] 77,000 pounds! We were way off base. We concluded a fully loaded big rig, depending on the cargo, weighs 80,000 pounds, slightly over that of a missionary bell. We started to itemize the hypothetical cargo on our hypothetical big rig, and that’s when the in-fighting began. So we ended up just scrapping that idea, and we made this video instead.”

Watch the “Missionary Bell” video above and check out the full list of tour dates below.