Cass McCombs has kept busy in one way or another over the past two decades, releasing a consistent stream of albums since 2003. Now he has some fresh output for the oeuvre, a song called “Priestess.”

A press release calls the track “an elegy” and “a statement of gratitude,” noting that while writing the song, McCombs “was inspired by a rekindling of his working relationship with Domino and the revisitation of his early material in last year’s re-issue campaign to get back to basics.”

Meanwhile, McCombs also played the song for an NPR Tiny Desk Concert set that was shared today, opening his performance with it. Joined by a band featuring Frank LoCrasto, Brian Betancourt, and Austin Vaughn, he also performed “County Line,” “Robin Egg Blue,” and “Opium Flower.”

Listen to “Priestess” and watch McCombs’ Tiny Desk performance above. Find McCombs’ upcoming tour dates below.