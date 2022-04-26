While Cass McCombs’ last album release was 2019’s Tip Of The Sphere, he’s been busy tapping into the spirit of collaboration ever since. His late-2020 track “Dont (Just) Vote” was a successful political rallying cry ahead of the presidential election, featuring Angel Olsen, Bob Weir, and even political philospher Noam Chomsky. Most recently, the indie folkie played a psychedelic guitar on “Happy Accident,” the gorgeous lead single to Tomberlin’s upcoming album. Now, he has tapped Danielle Haim and others for the new single, “We Belong To Heaven.”

With Haim on drums and backing vocals, McCombs sings, plays piano, percussion, and guitar on an upbeat homage to a fallen friend. “Music was all we needed, yeah, you’ve got to give it away to keep it. You surrendered undefeated, now you belong to Heaven,” McCombs sings.

The track was produced by the venerable Ariel Rechstshaid, who has produced a slew of McCombs’ albums, as well as been a part of the core Haim production team. “We Belong To Heaven” also features Frank Ocean collaborator Buddy Ross on the Hammond organ, additional vocals from The Chapin Sisters, bassist Shahzad Ismaily, and Frank LoCastro on keys

Listen to “We Belong To Heaven” above and check out Cass McCombs’ upcoming California and festival tour dates below.

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Festival Guadalajara

06/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

06/15 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

0619 – Cayucos, CA @ Schooner’s