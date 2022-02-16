It’s a big day for Tomberlin. Not only has the Brooklyn via Louisville singer-songwriter just announced her new album, ‘I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This…’ out April 29th, but also a bevy of US and Europe tour dates with a full band, plus dropped a new single, in “Happy Accident.”

Of the album, Sarah Beth Tomberlin says its theme “is to examine, hold space, make an altar for the feelings.” Indeed, the recently released first offering, “idkwntht,” was like a gentle cocoon to make you feel safe and comfortable. Now with the gorgeous “Happy Accident,” Tomberlin is adding to that nest for emotions. Her voice is magnetic and each new offering is just as stellar as the last. Cass McCombs lends his psych-folk guitar riffs to the new track as Tomberlin grapples with the foundation of relationships.

In a statement, she elaborated on the nature of the song:

“‘happy accident’ is a song about relational obscurity. Trying to sort out who you are or who you were to someone. Is this relationship romantic or is it just sex? Do you want to spend time with me or are you just bored? Do I make my own decisions that are good for me or are my decisions predominantly based on what I think you might want or need? I was kind of walking through moments in previous relationships in my life. I wanna know why someone wants to get to know me. Do you want to know me or just your idea of me? Do I want to know you or just my idea of you?”

Listen to “Happy Accident” above and check out the I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… album art and tracklist below. Check out all of Tomberlin’s upcoming tour dates here.

1. “Easy”

2. “Born Again Runner”

3. “Tap”

4. “Memory”

5. “Unsaid”

6. “Sunstruck”

7. “Collect Caller”

8. “Stoned”

9. “Happy Accident”

10. “Possessed”

11. “Idkwntht”

I Don’t Know Who Needs To Hear This… is out 4/29 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.