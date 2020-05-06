It’s been over a year since the release of Cass McCombs‘ ninth studio record Tip Of The Sphere. But on Wednesday, the singer returned with a surprise: McCombs shared the haunting standalone single “The Wine Of Lebanon” in partnership with Universal Audio’s brand-new recording system, LUNA.

The single opens with a jarring composition before suddenly unfolding and moving into a poetic anthem. “After the flood, what remains? / The wine of Lebanon,” McCombs sings over a cascade of harmonies.

In a statement, McCombs detailed the inspiration behind his track and described how engineers were still coding LUNA while he was in the process of recording:

“‘The Wine of Lebanon’ is a song that centers around the line: ‘what can I offer you?’ It is about ritual offerings to the departed and wine as an allegory for life. The band comprised of Dan Iead on electric guitar and pedal steel, Frank Locrasto on Rhodes and synth, Noga Shefi on bass, Yoni Shelig on drums and myself on piano. they were still writing the code for LUNA in the control room as we were recording, which was thrilling. It felt a little, I mean very little, like being part of the crew of a space shuttle launch. Everyone’s guts were in knots. The ashtrays were overflowing. A nervous nation watched on live television. Families embraced in anticipation, fearing the worst. I jest. The recording went smooth and was a blast to do.”

Listen to “The Wine Of Lebanon” above.