The holidays are upon us and since many people this season aren’t able to get together with family and friends, classic Christmas carols don’t strike the same chord this year. Because of this, Charly Bliss and Pup decided it was time for a holiday tune that actually reflects the anxiety, sadness, and exhaustion many are feeling. Joining together virtually, the two power-pop bands teamed up to offer the aptly titled “It’s Christmas And I F*cking Miss You.”

The song offers a reflection on past holidays in the context of our current lockdown while the video laments a time when the bands were able to tour together. Edited by Dan Shure, the “It’s Christmas And I F*cking Miss You” visual stitches together some of the bands members’ personal moments, both past and present, to craft a nostalgic-yet-heartwarming collection of clips.

About the holiday tune, Charly Bliss’ Eva Hendricks said:

“Our managers have been trying to get us to write a Christmas song for years and we’ve never followed through, but we decided that enlisting our friends in PUP would at least make it fun. We never imagined we’d be so proud and absolutely thrilled as we are by the results. We tried to write a song that reflects the absolute insanity of this year and the fact that everyone in the world is stuck missing someone this holiday season and probably feeling a similar combination of emo, angsty and vulnerable!!!!”

Echoing Hendricks’ statement, Pup’s Stefan Babcock added, “I was so excited when Charly Bliss asked me to write a Christmas song with them. I don’t know if I’d be able to write a Christmas song under normal circumstances, but since Christmas is shit this year, seemed like it was right in my wheelhouse! Plus Charly Bliss are an amazing band and amazing people, so it was a no-brainer. If we’re judging it alongside other Christmas songs, I think we smashed it.”

Listen to “It’s Christmas And I F*cking Miss You” above.