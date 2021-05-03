American Idol has produced a number of stars over the past two decades, and all these years later, the show is still chugging along. This upcoming weekend, the show will have a Coldplay-themed episode and it turns out Chris Martin and the band will be heavily involved in it.

As Billboard reports, Martin will serve as a mentor for the remaining seven contestants: Chayce Beckham, Caleb Kennedy, Grace Kinstler, Casey Bishop, Willie Spence, Hunter Metts, and Arthur Gunn. The night’s second performances will be Coldplay covers, which Martin will help the contestants prepare. Additionally, the band will also give their debut performance of the upcoming single “Higher Power.”

The band teased something called “Alien Radio” last week with a mysterious website that give fans clues to decipher. After not much time, they figured out that a song called “Higher Power” is set for release on Friday, May 7, a conclusion that ended up being correct.

Earlier today, the band actually teased the song on TikTok by playing a snippet of it. Based on the portion of audio, it seems the song will be a fun and upbeat number.

