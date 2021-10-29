Chvrches are now a couple months removed from the release of their fourth and latest album, Screen Violence. Just because they dropped the album doesn’t mean they’re done with it, though, as today brings a new deluxe edition, titled Screen Violence: Director’s Cut. What makes it deluxe is the inclusion of three new tracks: “Killer,” “Screaming,” and “Bitter End.”

Lauren Mayberry says of the songs, “This album was thematically so different to previous Chvrches albums that it would have been rude of us to let Halloween come and go without injecting some more Screen Violence into it. ‘Killer,’ ‘Bitter End,’ and ‘Screaming’ were all started in 2020 and finished just after the album was released. As any good horror fan knows, just because the film ends, it doesn’t mean the story does.”

She also previously said of Screen Violence, “I think for me it was helpful to go into the process with the idea that I could write something escapist almost. That felt freeing initially, to have concepts and stories to weave your own feelings and experiences through but in the end, all the lyrics were definitely still personal.” Martin Doherty added, “To me, the screen aspect was a bit more literal. When we were making the record, it was like half of our lives were lived through screens. What began as a concept was now a lifeline.”

Listen to “Killer,” “Screaming,” and “Bitter End” above.

