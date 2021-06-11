In 2019, Clairo quickly established herself as an up-and-comer to keep an eye on. Her debut album, Immunity, earned a ton of acclaim, and months later, in October 2020, “Sofia” became her first song to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s a tough act to follow, but now, Clairo is ready to do just that: Today, she announced that her second album, Sling, is set for release on July 26 via Fader Label and Republic Records. Furthermore, it’s produced by Jack Antonoff.

She preceded that news yesterday by guesting on The Tonight Show to premiere a new song from the album, “Blouse.” Her performance was sparse, with just vocals and acoustic guitar. The studio version, which is out now, has some more compositional adornments, including vocals from Lorde. This is their second collaboration of the day, as Clairo appears on Lorde’s latest, “Solar Power” (which also features Phoebe Bridgers).

Clairo shared a message about “Blouse” on social media, writing, “Joanie, my dog, opened up my world in ways I didn’t think were capable. By caring for her, it forced me to face my own thoughts about parenthood and what it would mean to me. stories as lessons, regrets as remorse.. thinking about something/someone before yourself. It’s a glimpse into a world where I found that domesticity is what I was missing.”

Listen to the studio version of “Blouse” above and check out the Tonight Show performance below.

Sling is out 7/16 via Fader Label/Republic Records. Pre-order it here.