Clairo has been more open than most musicians about mental health and the toll hers sometimes takes on her. She shared more about that on Instagram last night with a new song, “Just For Today.”

Posting the lo-fi acoustic track on Instagram, Clairo wrote, “not sure about you, but my mental health has taken a major dip since quarantine started- at times I feel like i’ve never felt worse. new medication, hotlines, and one scheduled appointment with a psychiatrist later and i’m feeling more like myself again. I wrote this last night and i feel there’s no real reason I should hold onto it. Hope you enjoy the song and Joanie’s squeaks. thank you.”

Alongside the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (800-273-8255), Clairo also shared the song’s lyrics. Clairo’s words are especially personal here, with lyrics like, “I blocked out the month of February for support / At least I have this year I won’t be worrying anyone on tour / As we speak, I’m here to meet devils for tea, peering ’round the corner of my life / I throw my drink in the face of my demise.”

Listen to “Just For Today” above.