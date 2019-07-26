Rising bedroom pop singer Clairo has debuted the new single “Sofia,” the final track she plans to release ahead of her upcoming debut LP Immunity.

Clairo’s delicate sugar-coated vocals sing of a love interest over a pulsating electro-pop beat. The 20-year-old singer called upon big names in the indie music community for help on the track. The heavily distorted guitar riffs and crunchy drum line was supplied by Danielle Haim, while the song itself was produced by ex-Vampire Weekend keyboardist Rostam Batmanglij. Batmanglij leaves traces of his influence through manipulated vocals and shimmery synths.

Clairo created the song as an anthem for the actualization of her sexuality. She sings of budding queer love and societal expectations. “I think we could do it if we try / If only to say good night / Sofia know that you and I shouldn’t feel like a crime,” Clairo sings at the chorus. “You know I’ll do anything you ask me to / But oh my god I think I’m in love with you,” she sings at the bridge, while the beat suddenly drowns out in the background before picking back up. The rhythm and lyrics encapsulate feelings of exhilaration and trepidation at the threshold of a new relationship.

Ahead of her debut record, Clairo has been making a name for herself by supporting Khalid on his North American tour.

Listen to “Sofia” above and check out Clairo’s upcoming tour dates below, including her shows with Khalid.

07/26 — Nationwide Arena @ Columbus, OH*

07/28 — Little Caesars Arena @ Detroit, MI*

07/29 — PPG Paints Arena @ Pittsburgh, PA*

07/31 — Madison Square Garden @ New York, NY*

08/03 — Capitol One Arena @ Washington, DC*

08/04 — XL Center @ Hartford, CT*

08/06 — Scotiabank Arena @ Toronto, ON*

08/08 — The Bell Centre @ Montreal, BC*

08/10 — TD Garden @ Boston, MA*

08/11 — Wells Fargo Center @ Philadelphia, PA*

08/13 — Spectrum Center @ Charlotte, NC*

08/14 — State Farm Arena @ Atlanta, GA*

08/16 — Amway Center @ Orlando, FL*

08/17 — American Airlines Arena @ Miami, FL*

*supporting Khalid

Immunity is out 8/2 via Fader Label. Pre-order it here.