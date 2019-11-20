Indie

Coldplay Release Two New Songs, The Gentle ‘Daddy’ And The Anthemic ‘Champion Of The World’

The release of Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life is just a couple days away, and the group is in Jordan preparing for their special release day performance, they have shared a pair of songs from the album. They’re pretty different from each other: “Daddy” is a gentle piano-led tune, while “Champion Of The World” is more of an anthemic, stadium-pleasing rock song.

Chris Martin took to Twitter to explain that former Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchison (who died in 2018) is credited as a writer on “Champion Of The World” because the track is heavily inspired by one of Hutchison’s songs. Martin wrote in a series of tweets, “I want to acknowledge Scott Hutchison from Owl John, on the song Champion Of The World. Scott had a song called Los Angeles, Be Kind, which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion Of The World is the song that came from following the other path. And that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thankyou for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

Watch the “Daddy” video above, listen to “Champion Of The World” below, and check out our ranking of Coldplay’s best songs here.

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.

