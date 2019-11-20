The release of Coldplay’s new album Everyday Life is just a couple days away, and the group is in Jordan preparing for their special release day performance, they have shared a pair of songs from the album. They’re pretty different from each other: “Daddy” is a gentle piano-led tune, while “Champion Of The World” is more of an anthemic, stadium-pleasing rock song.

Chris Martin took to Twitter to explain that former Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchison (who died in 2018) is credited as a writer on “Champion Of The World” because the track is heavily inspired by one of Hutchison’s songs. Martin wrote in a series of tweets, “I want to acknowledge Scott Hutchison from Owl John, on the song Champion Of The World. Scott had a song called Los Angeles, Be Kind, which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion Of The World is the song that came from following the other path. And that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thankyou for your beautiful music, wherever you are.”

1/3 Hi everyone and love from us in Jordan 🇯🇴

Two new songs have come out today; Daddy and Champion Of The World. I want to acknowledge Scott Hutchison from Owl John, on the song Champion Of The World. https://t.co/cRtYfdzEm5 — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 20, 2019

2/3 Scott had a song called Los Angeles, Be Kind, which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion Of The World is the song that came from following the other path — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 20, 2019

3/3 And that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thankyou for your beautiful music, wherever you are.

Love

CM — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 20, 2019

Watch the "Daddy" video above, listen to "Champion Of The World" below

Everyday Life is out 11/22 via Parlophone. Pre-order it here.

