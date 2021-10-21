Coldplay is fresh off the release of their new album Music Of The Spheres, and now, their current endeavor is a week-long residency on The Late Late Show. They’ve performed on the program every night this week, and so far, they’ve chosen to highlight the collaborative tracks from the new record: They linked up with Selena Gomez for “Let Somebody Go” on Monday, and on Tuesday, they performed “My Universe” but without BTS.

Coldplay was back on the show and they again opted to perform a joint effort, this time having We Are King and Jacob Collier join them on “Human Heart” (which is titled with just a heart emoji on streaming services). The performance was decidedly focused on the four singers’ vocals, as it was just Martin, Collier, and We Are King’s Amber and Paris Strother on the stage for the meditative song.

Coldplay previously said of the track, “We love the way that sound shaped up with all the stacked layers of vocals; it’s almost like a modern-sounding gospel song in some ways. Sometimes as a musician, it’s my job to step in and say, ‘Actually, the best course of action for me is to not play anything at all, because what we created here has a much more unique sound.’ You have to take your ego out of the picture and understand that the best job you can do is leave something alone. Because then it allows the other songs around it to sound bigger and fuller.”

Watch Coldplay, We Are King, and Collier perform “Human Heart” above.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.