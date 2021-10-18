A number of esteemed artists have had the honor of writing the theme song for the James Bond movies, but Coldplay isn’t one of them. That’s not due to a lack of trying, though.

In a new NME interview, Chris Martin revealed that the band has been attempting to write a good Bond theme for decades, saying, “We kept trying to write one for 20 years, but never submitted them. We have Bond themes for about five movies, but they’re not very good, to be honest. Also I don’t know if we’re spiritually on the same trip as James. As much as I like the films, I don’t know if us singing would do it for him. He’d be like, ‘That’s not what I’m into at all, fellas. I like guns and sh*t. All this hippie stuff just isn’t going to work.'”

Inspired by space, hard rock and, erm, emojis, @coldplay’s ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is the sound of a band fearlessly entering a whole new orbit. Read the full NME interview with the group here: https://t.co/TkNbTVkqHz pic.twitter.com/0SnfcR5Pv3 — NME (@NME) October 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the band performed with Billie Eilish and Finneas at a Global Citizen concert last month, and Martin said he’s a fan of their No Time To Die theme. He also said, “It was equally wonderful singing with them. I mean, [Eilish and Finneas] wrote ‘Ocean Eyes.’ I know when a song is great when my body goes into absolute furious jealousy for a minute — when I heard that song, I was like, ‘You f*cking bastards.’ But then I have to go, ‘This is really inspiring,’ and it becomes fandom. I love how much of a bond those two have.”

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.