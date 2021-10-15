Today marks the release of Coldplay’s ninth album (and perhaps one of their final ones), Music Of The Spheres. To celebrate, the band has announced a livestream concert, which will be viewable on a number of Amazon platforms: the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on Prime Video.

The performance goes down on October 22 at 10 p.m. ET at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena (which celebrates its grand re-opening with the performance). After the initial broadcast, an opportunity to re-watch it will be available at 1 p.m. ET the next day. Following that, a feature-length version of the concert will be available on Prime Video starting in early November. Additionally, a four-track Amazon-exclusive EP of songs from the performance will be available on Amazon Music.

The band said of the performance, “It’s great that fans all around the world can tune in to Amazon Music and watch our first show after the release of Music Of The Spheres. It’s going to be a special night.”

Coldplay did something similar for the release of their previous album, 2019’s Everyday Life, when they performed the album in Jordan for a livestream concert.

For those more interested in seeing the band in person, that will be possible next year, as the band is going on tour in 2022.

Music Of The Spheres is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.