Courtney Barnett, Metronomy, And More Will Headline Iceland Airwaves 2020

Iceland Airwaves, the country’s longest-running music festival, is celebrating its 22nd anniversary this year. The festival stands as a showcase for local talents as well as a celebration of music by bands across the globe. Taking place across Reykjavík’s town center, the festival holds concerts in spaces as varied as art galleries, churches, and actual concert halls. The festival has unveiled its first lineup announcement, and the bill features both big names and local favorites.

Iceland Airwaves announced that Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett will headline the festival in an intimate solo performance. UK group Metromony will be hitting the stage during the weekend-long festival to promote their recent record Metronomy Forever. Grammy-nominated Texan psychedelic soul duo Black Pumas will also be heading to Reykjavík to make their Iceland Airwaves debut. Along with some international bands, the festival revealed the first 23 local acts that will play around the city. Some of the Icelandic artists include the rowdy 9-person rap group Daughters of Reykjavik and folk-pop songwriter Júníus Meyvant.

Get to know bands playing Iceland Airwaves by listening to the festival’s comprehensive Spotify playlist below.

Iceland Airwaves will take place November 4-7 across Reykjavík. Super early-bird tickets have already sold out, but early-bird tickets are still available starting at $136 for a four-day pass. Find tickets here.

