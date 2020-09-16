Damon Albarn Would ‘Love’ To Have Another Blur Reunion

Damon Albarn is neck-deep in his work with Gorillaz lately, as the group’s Song Machine project is going strong. That’s not his only mega-successful band, though, as he has plenty of fans who are most interested in his Blur-related endeavors. The group has been mostly quiet since releasing its 2015 album The Magic Whip (which was their first record since 2003), but Albarn says he would be happy to perform more concerts with Blur.

Albarn was asked in a recent interview, “have we heard the last of” Blur, and he responded, “I really hope not. I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

This echoes what Albarn said in a 2018 interview: “A reunion is never not a possibility. I think most definitely at some point we’ll play those songs again. I’d hate to think I’d never play with those musicians again. […] You want to feel that people really, really, really want you to do it, otherwise you’re kind of becoming a tribute act to yourself. You destroy everything that you’ve created if you do. Some days I really fancy doing a Blur song in the middle of a Gorillaz set. I’ve never tried it, but I probably shouldn’t.”

