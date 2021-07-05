Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn has a solo album, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, on the way, as well as plans to tour in support of it. Before that, though, he’s releasing a concert film featuring some of the album’s songs, as he revealed in a trailer he shared today.

Aside from looks at the performance space and those who inhabit it, the video also offers a quick peek at a printed setlist, which features the album’s title track, “The Cormorant,” “The Tower Of Montevideo,” “Royal Morning Blue,” “Darkness To Light,” “Polaris,” and “Particles.” The performance is set to be shared tomorrow, July 6.

Albarn previously said of the album, “I organized musicians, string players, three bass trombones, some percussion, and keyboards into an interesting arrangement. […] I took some of these real-time, extreme elemental experiences [of Iceland] and then tried to develop more formal pop songs with that as my source. I wanted to see where that would take me. Sometimes it took me down to Uruguay and Montevideo. Other times I went to Iran, Iceland, or Devon. With travel being curtailed, it was kind of nice to be able to make a record that put me strangely in those places for a moment or two.”

Check out the teaser above.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows is out 11/12 via Transgressive Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.