In 2013, Darkside, the collaborative project of Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, released their debut album, Psychic. That was pretty much it from the duo for a long time, but that has changed recently. Towards the end of last year, they started to tease their return, and last month, their officially announced a new album, Spiral. That’s set for release in July, but they have shared some advance previews of the album ahead of then.

Now they’ve added another to that list, as they’ve dropped “Lawmaker” today. The eerie new tune is driven by rhythmic guitar and bass, as well as some storytelling lyrics.

In an earlier statement, the duo spoke about their return, with Jaar saying, “From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again.” Harrington also added, “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Listen to “Lawmaker” above.

Spiral is out 7/23 via Matador. Pre-order it here.