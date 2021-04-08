Until late 2020, Darkside, the experimental project of musicians Nicolás Jaar and Dave Harrington, had been silent since finishing a wildly successful tour behind their 2013 album Psychic. But at the end of last year, Jaar and Harrington revitalized the moniker by releasing a live EP of archived audio from a 2014 concert. But that’s not all. Darkside marked their impending return with the brand new single “Liberty Bell” and revealed that a new album, Spiral, was incoming, although they didn’t say much about it at the time.

Now, several months after releasing their lead single, Darkside are following up “Liberty Bell” with a new single and formal album announcement. Their new, hypnotic track “The Limit” officially heralds their upcoming LP Spiral, which will be their first album in 8 years when it releases on July 23.

In a statement about their return, Jaar said Darkside has always been a side project. “From the beginning, Darkside has been our jam band. Something we did on days off. When we reconvened, it was because we really couldn’t wait to jam together again,” he said. Echoing Jaar’s statement, Harrington said, “It felt like it was time again. We do things in this band that we would never do on our own. Darkside is the third being in the room that just kind of occurs when we make music together.”

Listen “The Limit” above and find Darkside’s Spiral album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Narrow Road”

2. “The Limit”

3. “The Question Is To See It All”

4. “Lawmaker”

5. “I’m The Echo”

6. “Spiral”

7. “Liberty Bell”

8. “Inside Is Out There”

9. “Only Young”

Spiral is out 7/23 via Matador. Pre-order it here.