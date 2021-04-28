Dave Grohl Discusses The Beatles’ Farts On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Dave Grohl swung by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to join his daughter and perform their cover of X’s “Nausea.” While there, Grohl also sat down for an interview with Kimmel and the conversation found its way to a minute-long conversation about The Beatles’ farts.

The show came back from a commercial break with a clip from Grohl’s upcoming documentary What Drives Us. In it, St. Vincent talked about her early days of touring, which involved “[sitting] in a fart van and get to Baltimore and play for the bar staff.” From off camera, Grohl brings up the fact that the members of the Beatles fart, then the video cuts to a clip of Ringo Starr saying with a laugh, “If you fart, admit it… in the van, because it causes so much trouble.”

After Kimmel commented on the absurdity of the clip, Grohl added, “I don’t think I asked him that question, I think he just offered up that nugget of wisdom to me. No, I never imagined the Beatles [farted]… the only thing I imagined coming out of the Beatles is beautiful music.”

Grohl also spoke about when he met Starr, saying, “The first time I met him was… he was releasing a book called Photograph; you know, he took a lot of pictures back in the day. And I met him then. It’s funny when you meet these people that are so influential and instrumental in your life [and] they become like a 3D figure. They’re human beings, and you kind of forget it! You’re just looking at the album covers your whole life. If you’ve ever had the chance to hang out with Ringo, he is the sweetest, funniest, nicest, most down-to-earth person you’ve ever met in your life, and he’s a Beatle.

Watch Grohl’s interview on Kimmel above.