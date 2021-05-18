Following reports that Lollapalooza’s 2021 return was approved by the city, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot makes it official. Lightfoot tapped Dave Grohl to join her in a video to tease the return of massive festival, saying it can return to it’s full capacity of 100,000 people per day and will take place in Grant Park the weekend of July 29 through August 1.

The teaser video opens with Lightfoot and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, who has been advising the city on COVID-19 safety measures, sitting together on lawn chairs and listening to music. Lightfoot asks Arwady if live music will be able to return soon, and she replies with, “You know, I think we can do it. We keep getting people vaccinated, we keep making good progress, I’m giving the green light.” Grohl then appears in the clip with his own video message. “What’s up Chicago. I’ll see you this summer with my good friends the Foo Fighters,” he says.

Sharing the video on social media, Lightfoot wrote that proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be require upon entry at Lollapalooza. “In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities.”

It’s happening. @Lollapalooza returns. In alignment with our public health guidance, the world class festival returns to the city later this summer. However, full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test will be required to enjoy the festivities. Get vaxxed. #OpenChicago pic.twitter.com/yQCSyYJQiz — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) May 18, 2021

Watch Mayor Lightfoot and Dave Grohl in the Lollapalooza 2021 teaser video above.

Lollapalooza’s 2021 lineup will be revealed 5/19 at 10 a.m. CDT, with tickets going on sale at noon.