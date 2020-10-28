Around this time in 2009, Them Crooked Vultures (Dave Grohl, Josh Homme, and John Paul Jones) released their self-titled debut album. Aside from the record and the Grammy-winning single “New Fang” (which earned Best Hard Rock Performance honors in 2011), the making of the album also yielded a fan-favorite Grohl moment. In 2010, the band uploaded a video titled “Dave Grohl in FRESH POTS!” to YouTube, and since then, it has racked up nearly 7 million views. In the sketch, Grohl plays an exaggerated(?) version of himself that is addicted to coffee and often yells out for “fresh pots” of it to be made.

It’s a moment Grohl fans look back on fondly, and now, ten years later, “Fresh Pots” has returned.

Out of nowhere and seemingly not in promotion of anything in particular, Foo Fighters have shared a follow-up sketch for a fake new drug called “FreshPotix.” The video begins with Grohl saying in a voiceover, “Ten years ago, I was in the grips of a debilitating caffeine addiction. My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprivation and noxious coffee breath.”

From there, he goes on to promote FreshPotix, but not without outlining its side-effects, which include “severe monkey peen, violent fits of rage towards left-handed people, extra toe, urge to found your own colony, bald ass, Cyrusvirus (your voice changes to that of Billy Ray or Miley), stomach tail, peptic waltzing, stool entirely made of corn (just a cob), oxford commas, weeping taint, echola, nose chickens, uncontrollable tattling, back fro, plaid lung, acid washed jeans, tinselscrote, (break out of Chistmas tree tinsel on balls), and Pauly Shore.”

The band has even set up a website for FreshPotix and are offering merch, which only consists of a FreshPotix pen.

Watch the video above and revisit the original “Fresh Pots” skit below.