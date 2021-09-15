While Foo Fighters were, like the rest of the music industry, sidelined during the pandemic, it gave Dave Grohl time to write a book. That book, The Storyteller: Tales Of Life And Music, is set for release on October 5. Ahead of then, though, Grohl has shared a new 90-second trailer for the book.

The video features some clips and images from throughout Grohl’s life and career, and all the while, he explains how restlessness during the pandemic led to him doing more writing, and how he came to enjoy that process enough where he was motivated to write a book.

Grohl’s author’s statement previously touched on similar points: “So, I’ve written a book. Having entertained the idea for years, and even offered a few questionable opportunities (‘It’s a piece of cake! Just do 4 hours of interviews, find someone else to write it, put your face on the cover, and voila!’) I have decided to write these stories just as I have always done, in my own hand. The joy that I have felt from chronicling these tales is not unlike listening back to a song that I’ve recorded and can’t wait to share with the world, or reading a primitive journal entry from a stained notebook, or even hearing my voice bounce between the Kiss posters on my wall as a child. This certainly doesn’t mean that I’m quitting my day job, but it does give me a place to shed a little light on what it’s like to be a kid from Springfield, Virginia, walking through life while living out the crazy dreams I had as young musician. […] I look forward to focusing the lens through which I see these memories a little sharper for you with much excitement.”

Check out the trailer for The Storyteller above.