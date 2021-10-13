Not a day goes by since his death nearly six years ago where the creative community doesn’t miss David Bowie and his uncompromising artistic vision. The singer, actor and visionary’s legacy is forever a cause for celebration and now as the date that would have been his 75th birthday approaches, two immersive Bowie 75 pop-up experiences have been announced.

Bowie 75 is taking place at 150 Wooster St in New York City’s SOHO neighborhood (near where Bowie lived) and at 14 Heddon Street in London, where the album covers of The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars were photographed. Each features experiences set to exclusive video and photos of Bowie content set to 360 Reality Audio, which uses Sony’s spatial sound technology to recreate the music exactly as Bowie heard it in a recording booth or on stage.

The locations have an on-site gallery documenting specific eras of Bowie, giving it all a museum-like feel. Of course there’s also a highly Instagrammable component where you can don one of Bowie’s signature costumes and take photos in front of thematic sets. The pop-ups are primarily retail-based, with apparel, memorabilia and limited run physical music available for purchase as well.

The stores will open on October 25th, running for 75 days leading up to Bowie’s 75th birthday on January 8th. Visit bowie75.com for additional event info, store hours and other announcements pertaining to the event.