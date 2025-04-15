Back in 2022 and well in to 2023, nepo babies in music was all fans could talk about. So much so that several rising recording artists with famous parents decided to lean into the viral discourse. But alternative rock newbie Lexi Jones is not interested in joining the bandwagon.

As the daughter of late music icon David Bowie, Jones wants nothing more than to be detached from his creative legacy. Now that her debut album, Xandri, has been shared to streaming platforms, Jones shut down comparisons to her dad’s famous releases.

Over on Instagram, Jones penned a poignant poem to stress that she’s “not trying to fill his shoes.” But rather forge a musical path for herself.

“I’m the daughter of a legend / But I’m more than just his name / They see the blood, they hear that sound / Yet fail to see me, don’t feel that same,” she opened the piece.

She continued: “They compare me to his heights / Like I’m supposed to reach his light / But I’m not here to chase what’s already been done / By loving what I do, I feel I’ve already won.”

To end the piece, Jones brushed off online pressure to mirror Bowie’s beloved catalog, writing: “But I’ll keep moving, keep doing me / Even when the world is hard to please / I’m not trying to fill his shoes / I’m just trying to find my own peace.”

Read Lexi Jones’ poem David Bowie’s Daughter here.

Xandri is out now. Find more information here.