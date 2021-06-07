In the summer of 2018, Deafheaven offered their fourth album, Ordinary Corrupt Human Love. It was a critical favorite, but that was three years ago now and fans want more. The post-metal band tends to release a new album every two or three years, and based on their latest social media post, it appears another could be on the way soon.

The band shared a video this afternoon that simply reads “08.20.21,” suggesting that some sort of news on the Deafheaven front will be unveiled on August 20 of this year. Furthermore, they also captioned the post “5,” which suggests the news will be related to a new album, which will be their fifth one. The 14-second visual is also scored by some synth music.

At the very least, it appears they’ve been at least working on new material. In May 2020, the group shared a photo that indicated they were in the studio cooking up something fresh.

Futhermore, they also teased new music last year when they released their live album 10 Years Gone. In a statement about the project, the band wrote, “We’re thankful we were able to do this project and that fans have stuck with us as we make new music for 2021. Thank you for helping us move forward and I hope you enjoy this record as a small interim in the Deafheaven story. We’ll see you soon.”

