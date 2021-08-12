Earlier in the summer, Pacific Northwest alt-pop performer Deb Never unveiled “Disassociate” off of her forthcoming Where Have All The Flowers Gone EP, coming September 10. The eight-track collection also features collaborations from Michael Percy, Jam City, and Jim-E Stack, and today, Deb’s collaboration with Stack, “Sweet And Spice,” is available to hear. Over a skittering beat, “Sweet And Spice” lives up to its name, with a dreamy yet ruminative melody.

“I don’t consciously try to blend together genres on purpose,” Deb told Complex back in April of how she builds her pop-meets-hip-hop aesthetic. “I think it just happens because of the music I like and what I grew up listening to that shaped who I am. The thing that creates familiarity and nostalgia, but fresh at the same time, is not referencing a certain genre, artist, or song. I like going off personal taste and what I think sounds good together. It’s pure instinct.”

Check out “Sweet And Spice” above, and have a look at the EP’s art and tracklist below.

1. “Stupid” (produced by Michael Percy and Hoskins)

2. “Sorry” (produced by Luke Wild)

3. “Someone Else” (produced By Jam City and Michael Percy)

4. “Disassociate” (produced by Luke Wild and Michael Percy)

5. “Sweet & Spice” feat. Jim-E Stack

6. “Funky” (produced by Michael Percy)

7. “Coca Cola” (produced by Jam City)

8. “Red Eye” (produced by Ryan Dulude)

Where Have All The Flowers Gone is out September 10. Pre-order it here.