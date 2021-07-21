It’s been just shy of a year since Chicago-based trio Dehd released their self-assured third studio record Flower Of Devotion. The band haven’t been able to tour behind the release, but that’s about to change later this month when Dehd embarks on their 2021 fall tour. To celebrate, Dehd tapped a number of their musician friends to rework their Flower Of Devotion songs on for remix album.

Dehd herald their upcoming Flower Of Devotion Remixed LP with a version of “Flying” reimagined by the band Physical Medium. The new version distorts the track into lo-fi territory, trading in the cutting guitars and hollow drums heard on the original version for a more dreamy sound.

In a statement about the “Flying” rework and the remix album as a whole, guitarist Jason Balla said:

“I’d like to give Physical Medium a special shout out for planting the seed and really opening my eyes and ears to the world of remixing. Their passion for it has been infectious. What I love about dance music is that it exists to put my body into motion. It can do so many things that a normal song can’t because of its humble mission: keep the asses shaking. Dance music is just plain fun. In this spirit, we invited 14 friends to chop up Flower Of Devotion and put it back together as they saw fit. No rules, no guidelines. The songs went all over the place and it was really amazing to hear songs I knew so well become something new altogether. Hearing one of our voices or a guitar line in a new context really showed me how much room as a band we have to explore. It’s already impacted how we approach writing at practice, figuring out the basics and then asking ‘now what?’”

Listen to “Flying – Physical Medium Remix” above and check out the Flower Of Devotion Remixed tracklist and Dehd’s 2021 North American tour dates below.

1. “Flying – Physical Medium Remix”

2. “Disappear – 03sem Remix”

3. “Loner – Protomartyr Remix”

4. “Apart- Accessory Remix”

5. “Drip Drop – Freak Heat Waves Remix”

6. “Flood – 100% Cement Remix”

7. “Haha – Rxm Reality Remix”

8. “Letter – Sunglow Remix”

9. “Desire – Lala Lala Remix”

10. “Month – In The New Age: Scott Monroe Remix”

11. “No Time – Dom Rabalais Remix”

12. “Moonlight – Lionlimb Remix”

13. “Nobody – Miranda Winters Remix”

09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

09/11 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/18 — St. Augustine, FL @ Sing Out Loud Festival

10/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

10/03 — Detroit, MI @ El Club #

10/04 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G #

10/06 — Montreal, QC @ L’esco #

10/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel #

10/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s #

10/09 — Peekskill, NY @ First River Festival

10/27 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre *

10/28 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater *

10/29 — Houston, TX @ The Heights Theater *

10/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

11/01 — Phoenix, AX @ The Van Buren *

11/02 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern Theatre *

11/06 — Oakland, LA @ Fox Theater *

11/08 — Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater *

11/09 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre *

11/10 — Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre *

11/12 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex *

11/13 — Englewood, CO @ The Gothic Theatre *

11/15 — Lawrence, KS @ The Granada *

11/16 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

# with Bnny

* supporting Julien Baker

Flower Of Devotion Remixed is out 9/17 via Fire Talk. Pre-order it here.