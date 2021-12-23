Last month, after more than a year’s worth of singles as well as an EP, Dijon finally released his debut album Absolutely. Upon its arrival, fans received 12 songs that best displayed what he had to offer. In total, the project follows Dijon as he aims to reach his full potential as a singer while also trying to meet the expectation that those around him have placed on him. Now, to truly complete the experience he creates with Absolutely, Dijon returns with the project’s accompanying film.

Through the film’s 25 minutes, Dijon unveils the full visual experience behind the creation of Absolutely. The moments of inspiration and creativity that led to the songs on the album can all be found in the film. It also showcases what the atmosphere is like as the project came together thanks to the intense passion and joy that Dijon and his collaborators share. In addition to Dijon himself, appearances by Mike Gordon, Henry Kwapis, Brad Oberhofer, Ryan Richter, Gabe Noel, and director Jack Karaszewski are also made throughout the film.

As for what’s next, Dijon will hit the road in March for a tour in support of Absolutely. The string of shows will begin with him as an opening act for Bon Iver before he sets off as a headliner for 14 shows starting in late April.

You can watch the film for Absolutely above.

Absolutely is out now via Warner. Get it here.

Dijon is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.