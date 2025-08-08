Dijon’s website is an exciting place for fans to be right now: The musician used it to announce a new album called Baby. The project is set for release on August 15, but as the site warns, the album will arrive then “unless samples don’t get cleared.”

The site also includes a two-minute, lo-fi audio snippet titled “BABY_barn burner!!.” The new album is set to follow Dijon’s well-received 2021 debut, Absolutely.

Dijon has quietly had a huge 2025, even before this news. He contributed to Bon Iver’s new album SABLE, fABLE and Justin Bieber’s Swag, working on “Daisies,” “Yukon,” “Things You Do,” and “Devotion” from the latter.

In a 2021 interview, Dijon said that his next five years of making music would “hopefully having some sort of ability to at least take a stab at other things that kind of take me out of my comfort zone, but maybe putting a different spin or a fingerprint or pulling out different versions of songwriting for people.” He went on to say, “Continue to make music, hopefully get a space where I can save my project for more personalized ideas. But just engage with other scopes. I just want to get in a room with anybody who would have me, who would be willing to be like, yeah, let’s just try for like five days. […] That’s kind of the goal. Trying more wonky sh*t too. I really want to make rap records, but just make them sound a little bit more minimal and fuzzy. That would be my ideal path, and I would do it for free.