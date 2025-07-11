There’s been months of speculation about new Justin Bieber music, but in terms of concrete information, it just came out of nowhere: Bieber announced Swag yesterday (July 10) and it’s out now. A lot of the pre-album chatter was about who Bieber was working with, and among his guests are Gunna, who features on “Way It Is.”

Beyond Gunna, the project also features contributions from Sexyy Red, Lil B, Dijon, Cash Cobain, Mk.gee, Daniel Caesar, and others. A press release notes the album is “inspired by his devotion as a husband and father.”

​

Meanwhile, in a recent Uproxx Visionaries interview, Gunna described his current era, “I would say: ‘alignment.’ Because I’m aligned with everything creatively that’s personally going on in my life. When it comes to music, this era has all been today in time. What’s current with me. What’s happening with me. I feel like that’s how it’s aligned.”

Listen to “Way It Is” above. Below, find the Swag cover art and tracklist.