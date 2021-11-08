Considering Dijon’s debut LP, Absolutely, is predicated on the nu-wave R&B singer’s spirit of live performance, his headlining tour represents a full circle completion for the project. Released on November 5th, Absolutely has been accompanied by live performance videos of standout singles “Many Times” and “Big Mike’s.” The collaborative recording sessions within give a glimpse to the process and show Dijon to be an evocative performer to say the least.

Following his support slots for Bon Iver next April, Dijon’s headlining tour takes off. Check out all of the tour dates below.

03/30/2022 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre *

04/01/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/02/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway *

04/03/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

04/05/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall *

04/08/2022 — New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

04/09/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

04/12/2022 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park *

04/14/2022 — St. Augustine, FL @ The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre *

04/15/2022 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

04/29/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man Records §

05/02/2022 — Washington, DC @ Sixth & I §

05/05/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg §

05/08/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer §

05/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ Royale §

05/11/2022 — Montreal, QB @ L’Astral §

05/12/2022 — Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix §

05/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

05/16/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe §

05/20/2022 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom §

05/21/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre §

05/22/2022 — Seattle, WA – The Crocodile §

06/01/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore §

06/04/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern §

* with Bon Iver

§ headlining

Absolutely is out now via Warner.

Dijon is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.