Madison, Wisconsin’s Disq have been on our radars since the announcement of their debut album Collector. The fuzzy guitar-driven tunes sound like something from a bygone era, and the quintet have a supreme knack for melody that makes all the tracks feel distinct. The refreshing takes on something that feels nostalgic have generated quite a bit of buzz around Disq, buzz that they are about to live up to with their new album.

Ahead of the release of Collector Disq talked Taco Bell, John Williams, and college in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Loud noisy guitar pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As a 2020 buzz band.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

St Louis, the big apple of the midwest!

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Rob Schapf’s Dog, Papi (@itchypapi on Instagram). He inspired us everyday when we were recording and mixing Collector in LA. John Williams is a major inspiration. His scores have a persistence to them that I think any songwriter can appreciate. To me, great music comes down to the hooks. In the most conventional sense, John Williams doesn’t play when it comes to the hooks. His melodies are burned into my mind.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Rolf and Daughters In Nashville. Parthenon in Madison, Wisconsin – every meal eaten after midnight there is the new best meal of my life.

What album do you know every word to?

Actor by St Vincent.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Sloppy Jane at a basement show in Boston. Between the five of us we’ve seen Sloppy Jane a million times, but the magic of the first was pretty unbeatable.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Technical Fabrics, practicality and comfort :)

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

@LizPhair on Twitter, @brianwilsonfans_only on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

“It Wasn’t Me” by Shaggy.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

The Taco Bell Menu.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Collector by Disq :)

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Into a ditch in Iowa, whilst headed to the studio in Los Angeles to record Collector.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

It’s a secret stick and poke that has to do with my mom and Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

Billie Eilish.

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

Everything that our manager Michael does for us is the nicest thing anyone has ever done for us.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Don’t go to a for-profit college.

What’s the last show you went to?

(Sandy) Alex G and Tomberlin.

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

Juno.

What would you cook if Kanye were coming to your house for dinner?

Quesadillas.

Collector is out March 6 on Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here and catch the band on tour this fall.