Radiohead had a comeback tour in 2025, after years away. Even after this, though, the band’s future isn’t super clear. It was especially uncertain during their hiatus. In fact, the band’s Ed O’Brien thought during that time that the band was finished.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, O’Brien discusses where his head was at at the end of the band’s tour in 2018. He starts:

“I was done with Radiohead. It had got to a place where I just wasn’t enjoying it. I just didn’t resonate with it anymore, and I wanted to do my own thing… I think we’d run out of road. We’d run out of inspiration. […] The others said they wanted to tour. I didn’t really want to tour, and they knew that. But I did it and I’m glad I did. I saw it through to the end.”

Of the hiatus, he adds:

“It was kind of scary at first. I really thought that was it on Radiohead. Actually, I sort of got off on that. I was just, ‘I’m done with it. I want another life.'”

O’Brien is currently promoting Blue Morpho, a newly announced solo album, his second and his first under his own name.

Check out the full interview here.