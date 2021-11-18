In early September, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder dropped a track called “Long Way,” which arrived alongside news of a new Vedder solo album called Earthling. He didn’t offer much info about the album, but now, we know a little more about it: Earthling is set for release on February 11, 2022 and will be his first solo album since 2011’s Ukulele Songs.

When he originally announced the album, it was also noted that a song called “The Haves” would be out soon. Well, “soon” was apparently referring to a month and change later, because the track is out today. The song features a foundation of piano and acoustic guitar and becomes increasingly grandiose as it progresses. The choruses vary throughout the track, but Vedder sings on the first of them, “But we’ve got enough / All of the haves they have not / Not got half of what we got / They want more / I just want you / Better believe it / I beg of you.”

There’s no confirmed tracklist yet, but pre-order pages note the album is produced by Andrew Watt (who just this year has worked with folks like Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, and Justin Bieber) and will feature “special guests artists.” Confirmed to appear on the album are Vedder’s two recent singles, “Long Way” and today’s “The Haves.”

Listen to “The Haves” above.

Earthling is out 2/11/2022 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.