Pearl Jam was set to conclude their European run of shows today, but unfortunately, some health issues with Eddie Vedder have put that in jeopardy. The band’s last performance came in Paris for Lollapalooza’s showcase in the city, and it was there that smoke from a wildfire nearby — together with heat and dust — caused damage to Vedder’s throat. The band’s next show in Vienna, Austria was canceled as Vedder sought treatment, but it turns out Vedder needs additional time as Pearl Jam was forced to cancel two additional shows.

The first canceled performance was in Prague on July 22 while the remaining show was the first of a two-night stand in Amsterdam on July 24-25. Pearl Jam shared a statement about the canceled performances on their Twitter page. “In spite of continuous medical treatment, Ed is regretfully still without a voice and unable to perform tonight’s show at Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam,” the band wrote. “This is again the worst possible scenario for the band. We wholeheartedly apologize to those that worked so hard to put on the show and those supporters we looked forward to seeing.”

Pearl Jam noted that tickets for the July 24 canceled show would be refunded while the band works to ensure that a performance on July 25 is possible. “All our energies will now be focused on having a show tomorrow,” the band noted, adding that Vedder has been getting “continuous medical treatment.”

